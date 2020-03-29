Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,819 US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of US Xpress Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $178.46 million and a PE ratio of 27.92.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

