Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 334.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,759 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.