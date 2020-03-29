Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 124,894 Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Endologix worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endologix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Endologix during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 315.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELGX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endologix to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of ELGX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. Endologix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

