Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 155,788 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 338.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,788 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

SND stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Smart Sand Inc has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

