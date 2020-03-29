Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 31,717 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Eastman Kodak worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Kodak news, major shareholder Moses Marx bought 53,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $83,279.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,362 shares in the company, valued at $160,582.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143,729 shares of company stock worth $241,580. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

