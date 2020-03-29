Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 32,979 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.36 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

