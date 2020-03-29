Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 5,368 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Assembly Biosciences worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $14,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 549,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $14.45 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

