Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AMPY opened at $0.59 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 68.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

