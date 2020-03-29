Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,708 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $348.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

