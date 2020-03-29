Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Amplify Energy worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

