Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.38 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

