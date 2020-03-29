Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 794.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 288,171 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCHC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.90 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

