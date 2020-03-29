Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $262,702.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,360 shares of company stock worth $1,900,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $17.12 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

