Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $445,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.73 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

