Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Providence Service worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the first quarter worth about $537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Providence Service by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Providence Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Providence Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Providence Service by 79.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.69. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRSC. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

