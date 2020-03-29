Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of BankFinancial worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40. BankFinancial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

