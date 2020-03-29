Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Old Second Bancorp worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $223.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

