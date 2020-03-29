Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Radiant Logistics worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 472,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $3.60 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

