Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TBNK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.