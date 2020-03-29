Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of GlycoMimetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLYC opened at $2.32 on Friday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a current ratio of 14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

