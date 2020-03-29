Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $353,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 623,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 307,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

