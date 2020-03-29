Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $376,000 in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Del Taco Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,911 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 772,585 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 658,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 349,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.