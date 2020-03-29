Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $486,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

