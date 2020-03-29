Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Servicesource International worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Servicesource International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 90,827 shares of company stock valued at $68,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

