Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Republic First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.17 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon W. Hill II acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,575 shares of company stock valued at $313,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

