Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $10.09 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

