Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 146,219 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 368.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,856 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

FET stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

