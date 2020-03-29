Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 35,788 Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 355.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Spero Therapeutics worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $7.76 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

