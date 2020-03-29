Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Agenus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agenus by 1,488.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 281,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGEN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

