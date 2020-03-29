Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 281,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 152,510 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $12.83 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

