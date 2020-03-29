Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,524 Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Secureworks by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Secureworks by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Secureworks by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.84 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

