Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,075 EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. EZCORP Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

