Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Home Bancorp worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $225.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

