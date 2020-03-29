Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 366,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,591,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,110,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.