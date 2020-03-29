Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

