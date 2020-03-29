Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $316,702,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 818,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 456,430 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 733,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,128,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $274.00 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average of $285.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.07, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Mizuho raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

