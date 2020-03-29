Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

