Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 22,942 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,016,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

