Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

