Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 57,128 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,128 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of MEI Pharma worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.