Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

