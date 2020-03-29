Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYX opened at $16.18 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $712.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

