Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $460,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

WFC stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

