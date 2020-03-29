Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 30,703 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 375.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.77% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

