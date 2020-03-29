Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 47,854 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 61,850 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -201.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

