Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 456,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Aegis reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,950 shares of company stock valued at $276,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

