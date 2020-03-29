Jane Street Group LLC Buys 18,562 Shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA ISEM opened at $19.28 on Friday. Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.