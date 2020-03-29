Jane Street Group LLC Buys 270 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000.

Shares of PJP opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

