Jane Street Group LLC Buys 31,730 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

