Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,248 Shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.63% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

KOIN opened at $24.10 on Friday. Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

